Kashmiris won’t tolerate killing spree: Andrabi

Srinagar, June 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Freedom Front Chairman, Syed Bashir Andrabi while expressing serious concern over the killings and arrests of Kashmiri youth during ongoing cordon and search operations has urged world human rights bodies to take notice of the worst human rights situation in the territory.

Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the oppressors while committing these inhuman acts are forgetting the historical fact that freedom movements of nations never get suppressed by these kinds of tyrannies. He said that Kashmiris would never tolerate this killing spree. He paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and reiterated to continue the freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

He also condemned the unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and said India was adopting such tactics for the past 71 years to desist the people of Kashmir from pursuing pro-resistance movement, however like in past, India will never succeed in such conspiracies, he added.

Syed Bashir Andrabi asked Indian leadership to shun the traditional stubbornness and take concrete steps for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

