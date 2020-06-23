KCEU holds demo in Brussels against Indian atrocities in IOK

Brussels, June 23 (KMS): Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) held a protest demonstration in front of the European Union Headquarters in Brussels, today, against the continued Indian brutalities on the people of occupied Kashmir.

The demonstration organized with all SOPs concerning COVID-19 including maintaining social distance and using face masks was attended by a large number of Kashmiris, Pakistani and their sympathizers. The protesters holding placards and banners raised slogans against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, urged the world community to take cognizance of the state terrorism unleashed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and the targeting of the of civilian population living along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Ali Raza Syed said that the people of occupied Kashmir were continuously facing the Indian atrocities for the last 73 years and even the people of Azad Kashmir living near the LoC were being targeted by the Indian brutal forces. Moreover, he said, it is now almost 11 months that the people of occupied Kashmir are facing continued lockdown imposed by the Modi regime when it repealed the special status of Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege on 5th August, 2019.

Others speakers said that more than seven decades of Indian discriminatory behavior and brutalities in occupied Kashmir had left the people of the territory with no choice but to raise their voice through the peaceful protest. They said that minorities in India were also facing the discrimination adopted by the Modi regime. They added that not only Pakistan but other neighboring countries of India including China and Nepal were also facing problems due to New Delhi’s belligerent attitude.

The speakers also appreciated a group of members of EU Parliament and chair of sub-committee on human rights of parliament for expressing concern over the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and atrocities against the minorities in India by Modi regime. They demanded of the EU to speak out loudly against the Indian state fascism being faced by the people in occupied Kashmir and the minorities in India.

