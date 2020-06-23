Naqshbandi demands release of detained Hurriyat leaders

Islamabad, June 23 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has expressed concern over the threat to the lives of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in Indian jails amid fast spreading coronavirus.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread in Indian jails and no measures have been taken for the safety of the Kashmiri detainees, especially those lodged in Tihar jail, New Delhi. He denounced the continued detention and house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said the Kashmiri leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt and others illegally detained on concocted charges are neither getting a fair trial nor are provided required medical facilities in jails. He demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees languishing in different Indian jails and torture centres.

He denounced the killing and arrest of the Kashmiri youth during so-called cordon and search operations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

