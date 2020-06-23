Online service launched to provide IOK domiciles to maximum outsiders in short time

Srinagar, June 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in a bid to provide illegal citizenship to maximum number of outsiders before the matter is taken up by the international community Indian authorities have launched an online service for the purpose.

The online service has been launched in the name e-Application-cum-issuance of Domicile Certificate by Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at Governor House in Jammu.

This service is an addition to the other manual initiatives to speed up the mechanism, aimed at providing maximum citizenships of Jammu and Kashmir to outsiders in a short period of time, this was what media reports inferred after talks with the officials concerned.

The ceremony was witnessed by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor & Administrative Secretary of Information Technology department, G N Ittoo, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla and other senior officers

“The PRC holders and other applicants can apply for issuance of domicile certificate online by providing Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode. PRC holders will be able to receive their Domicile Certificate through this application without visiting any office,” a statement issued after the function said.

The Lt Governor on the occasion said that the initiative was taken to provide Domicile Certificate through online mode across Jammu and Kashmir. “Domicile certificates must be issued within stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action,” he warned.

