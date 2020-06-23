Rehmani calls for implementation of UNHRC recommendations on Kashmir

Islamabad, June 23 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has lauded Pakistan for its efforts to arrange an emergency virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, drew parallels between the plight of the peoples of occupied Kashmir and Palestinian who are facing repression under the illegitimate occupations of India and Israel. He called upon the Muslim world and the United Nations to take solid steps to end the colonialism and imperialism of India and Israel in Kashmir and Palestine, whose peoples had been promised the right of self-determination by the UN way back in 1948, 1949.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said lives of all human beings on earth irrespective of their cast, colour, creed, nationality or social status matter and every nation has the right to self-determination under the UN Charter. He said now under the newly enacted Reorganization Act and the Domicile law, India has started decimating the Muslim population of Jammu and Kashmir on the pattern of Israeli map drawn for the Palestine. He warned that the pace of the Indian colonial steps was aggressively faster like predators in a jungle than before, and savagery of beasts was only a nature and name.

The JKPRFL Chairman asked Pakistan and the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir to compile a document on human rights crimes by India in occupied Kashmir. He said that India should be brought before the UN Security Council and the General Assembly Session 2020. “Simultaneously, both august bodies of the UN should be persuaded to ensuring the implementation of the 2018 and 2019 reports of the UN Human Rights Council. The OIC should unfold real conspiracy with instances of the 5th August 2019 Indian proclamation about Kashmir and The Citizens Amendment Act India, which gave it savagery powers to lynching the Muslims in India and degrade the Kashmiri Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

