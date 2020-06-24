Another Covid-19 death in IOK, toll reaches 89

Srinagar, June 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died due to Covid-19, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the territory to 89.

The woman, a resident of Barzulla area of Srinagar, passed away at Soura Hospital early today morning.

The patient was admitted in the infectious disease block of the hospital as a case of chronic myeloid leukemia with bone marrow transplant and fungal pneumonia, officials at the hospital said. The cause of death was arrhythmia with cardiopulmonary arrest, they added.

With this death, the number of Covid-19 related fatalities in the occupied territory has risen to 89 comprising 78 in the Kashmirn Valley, ten in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

Occupied Kashmir reported 7168 coronavirus positive cases till Tuesday night out of which 4840 are in the Valley, 1396 in Jammu division and 932 in Ladakh region.

