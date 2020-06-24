India asked to end bloodshed and resolve Kashmir issue

APHC leaders visit martyr’s residence

Srinagar, June 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader Firdous Ahmad Shah has called on India to end the ongoing bloodshed in the territory.

The Hurriyat leader while addressing mourners at the residences of Shakoor and Mohsin Ahmad in Barthana Noorbagh and Soura areas of Srinagar said that even the increasing cases of coronovirus had not stopped Indian forces to stop bloodshed in Kashmir.

He asked New Delhi to take a serious note of the ground situation and should come forward to devise a mechanism for a result-orientated process to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute Firdous Ahmad Shah was accompanied by his colleague Muhammad Rafiq Butt.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders Farooq Tawheedi and Darinder Singh Behl, today, visited to the residence of martyred Arshad Ahmed Dar at Marvel Pulwama and expressed solidarity with family. They on the occasion reiterated that the martyrs sacrifice would not go waste.

Like this: Like Loading...