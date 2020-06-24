India responsible for looming war threat: Jahangir

Srinagar, June 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Jahangir Ghani Butt has said that India is responsible for the threat of a looming war in the region.

Jahangir Ghani Butt addressing a gathering in Srinagar said India’s inability to address the seven-decade old Kashmir dispute has brought South Asia to the brink of war. “Until and unless India doesn’t shun its arrogant and hegemonic attitude, peace will remain a distant dream,” he added.

“Many powerful countries of the world offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue but India’s response was cold and unacceptable and by abrogating Article 370, India has rejected both UN resolutions and bilateral agreements,” he maintained.

He also condemned the move by India to open liquor shops in the Kashmir valley.

He urged the world leaders and institutions to realize that the purposeful solution of Kashmir is only going to save the South Asian region.

