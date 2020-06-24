Indian army killing youth in fake encounters in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, June 24 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik has said that Indian Army is involved in killing youth in occupied Kashmir in fake encounters and secretly burying their bodies in remote areas.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India had also planned to open liquor shops in the occupied territory with an aim to lure the Kashmiri youth towards drugs under a conspiracy. He said that the Narendra Modi government in India had also started the process of issuing illegal domicile certificates to the Hindus of different Indian states for the sole purpose of converting the majority of Muslims in the occupied territory into a minority.

The APHC-AJK leader said that the Kashmiris were making sacrifices for a great cause. He said that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and workers were deprived of all basic facilities including medical care in jails. He appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and play its role in giving Kashmiris their birthright, the right to self-determination.

