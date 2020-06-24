Indian paramilitary officer dies of brain haemorrhage in IOK

Srinagar, June 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, allegedly died due to brain haemorrhage in a hospital in Srinagar.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) GD Sanatan Singh of 163 Battalion CRPF fell unconscious two days ago at his camp in Walnut Factory Qazigund in Kulgam district, a police official said.

He said Singh, who hails from West Bengal India started bleeding from his nose and mouth following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where from he was referred to Institute of Medical Sciences Soura in Srinagar, adding that on late night, the CRPF man died

Like this: Like Loading...