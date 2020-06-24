Indian troops arrest four youth in Sopore

CASOs continue in several IOK districts

Srinagar, June 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops during nocturnal raids arrested four youth in Sopore town, while they continued cordon and search operations in several districts of the territory.

The troops arrested the youth from different areas of the town.

Indian troops continued their massive cordon and search operations in several areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwarea, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

Police officer DGP Dilbagh Singh told media men that around a dozen operations are conducted every day in tbhe Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old boy was found dead in a mysterious condition in Kralpora Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

