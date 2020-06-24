KCEU holds demo in Brussels against Indian atrocities in IOK

Brussels, June 24 (KMS): The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) held a demonstration in front of head offices of the EU’s Commission and EU External Action Service in Brussels to protest against the continued Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest gathering arranged with all SOPs concerning COVID-19 was attended by a number of people from Kashmiri and Pakistani communities and their sympathizers. The protesters holding placards and banners raised slogans against the Indian atrocities.

On the occasion, Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed urged the world community to pay a special attention on the violently discriminated behavior of Indian authorities against the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “World must notice and react to brutalities committed by Indian security forces against oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and as well as recent attacks of the Indian border forces on the people of Azad Kashmir based at line of control,” he said.

He added that the people of occupied Kashmir were constantly facing brutalities committed by Indian authorities for 74 years and even the people of Azad Kashmir living near Line of Control were also not safe from the Indian military forces. “Moreover, It is now 11 months as people of occupied Kashmir are facing continued lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities after the Indian Modi’s regime annulled special status of Jammu and Kashmir and implemented restrictions on citizens’ rights in occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August 2019.”

Others speakers said minorities in India are also facing the discrimination adopted by the Modi’s regime and even besides Pakistan other neighbors including China and Nepal are also facing hardships due to Indian’s negative attitude. For instance, Indian tension with China on a border area has been exposed for everyone.

The speakers also appreciated a group of members of EU parliament and sub chair committee of human rights of parliament for preparing their letter in order to express grave concerns on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the oppressed minorities in India. However, they demanded of the EU to speak loudly against Indian state fascism against the people in Kashmir.

