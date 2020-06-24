Mazari for taking united stance on Kashmir, Palestine

Islamabad, June 24 (KMS): Federal Minister of Human Rights ShireenMazari on Tuesday called upon the Muslim world to shed its dependence on the western world and take a united stance on critical issues like Kashmir and Palestine in order for the rest of the world to take them seriously and to emerge as a global force to be respected.

She was addressing an international webinar organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.

International speakers who spoke on this occasion included British House of Lords Member Lord Nazir Ahmed, British Member of Parliament Khalid Mehmood, Member Turkish Prime Minister’s Advisory board for Human Rights Dr HamitErsoy, Vice President to Egyptian National Constitutional Committee Dr. Kamal Helbawi, Professor Dr HalilTokar, Istanbul University, Turkey; Professor Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Qatar University. The webinar was chaired by Khalid Rahman, Executive President IPS and moderated by Syed Muhammad Ali, IPS Senior Research Fellow.

Lord Nazir Ahmed stated that India is no longer a secular country whose political system is controlled by Hindutva extremist ideology that does not provide equal opportunities to its minorities. He appreciated the Arab countries for beginning to see the true extremist Indian reality, which was hidden under the façade of secular democracy for a long time.

He said that India is using its intelligence agency RAW to destabilise Pakistan particularly Karachi.

British Member of Parliament Khalid Mehmood called upon the Kashmiris to shed mutual differences and forge their ranks around the world to put greater pressure on world powers.

He said Indian government has been brazen facedly violating Geneva Convention and urged Muslim countries to take the issue to International Criminal Court. He also called upon OIC to consider putting economic sanctions on India for violating human rights of Muslims and Kashmiris.

