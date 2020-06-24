OIC asked to exert more pressure on India to solve Kashmir issue

Islamabad, June 24 (KMS): The President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) and Coordinator of ASEAN People’s Advocacy Group for Kashmir, Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, as representative of the two platforms, has expressed full support to the recent statement of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir, asking the Muslim forum to impress more pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a plea on behalf of ASEAN People’s Advocacy Group for Kashmir said, “The OIC has not done enough to protect the lives of the Kashmiris. What the Kashmiris have been demanding is a legitimate right to self-determination.”

As per a statement issued by the MAPIM, Azmi Hamid said, the crime and violation of the international law by India against the Kashmiris can no longer be tolerated. “The price of devastated families, destroyed homes and maimed victims are the result of the inaction of the UN and OIC.”

“Since the August 2019 lockdown, there is no breathing space for the Kashmiris as the BJP government in India has escalated its grip on the disputed territory moving towards a complete annexation,” the statement added.

The crime against humanity, the he said, is being committed with impunity by the India occupational forces and the sufferings of the Kashmiris are targeted with increasing suppression.

“OIC should not only continue to voice its concern over the Kashmir issue but should further galvanize enough international pressure to persist upon the world community to impact on India, politically and economically.”

“Kashmir cannot be seen as an India-Pakistan conflict as repeatedly lauded by India. The issue is an international geo-political issue impacting on regional stability.”

“We, the ASEAN people, are calling OIC and UN for a more effective action to end the sufferings of the Kashmiris by using the international mechanism for a long lasting resolution for a disputed territory.”

“India is using its military might in its decades of occupation on Kashmir and the BJP government is proceeding with legislative powers to pass imposing draconian rules and laws against the Kashmiris.”

“OIC should take cognizance of the fact that India is applying the israel model on Kashmir. With more than 70 years of occupation, India imitates Israel’s model to strangle Kashmiris through military operation, systemic apartheid rules, annexation, Hindu supremacy rule, socio economic deprivation and political oppression.”

“If OIC is serious in pursuing a solution to the Kashmir issue then it should prevail on all OIC member states to conditioned India to abode Kashmir.”

“We call the OIC communique to be translated into action and ensure the ground situation in protecting the civilian lives of the Kashmiris be ensured and normalcy is established.”

The statement has also be endorsed by Datuk Seri Syekh Ahmad Awang, Chair of Alkuance of World Mosques in Defence of Al Aqsa, Datuk Wira Syekh Abdul Ghani Samsudin, Chair Secretary for the Ulama Assembly of Asia, Fadhil Yusni, Deputy President Malaysia Kashmir Youth Movement, Jamal Abdul Nasir, President Justice and Development Association Cambodia, Masadah Sajadi, International Affairs SALIMAH Association of Malaysia, Agus Sudarmaji, President Al Aqsa Working Group Indonesia and Dr Wisoot bin Lateh, Chairman

Council for Humaniatarian Networking of Syekhul Islam Office Thailand.

