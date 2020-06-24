OIC, Pakistan hailed for pro-Kashmir deliberations

Srinagar, June 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have thanked OIC Contact Group on Kashmir for holding a meeting on the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. They also hailed Pakistan for making efforts to arrange the meeting.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the way the Government of Pakistan was advocating the oppressed Kashmiri people was very encouraging and was strengthening the Kashmir cause. He also thanked the OIC Secretary General for his concern over the grim rights situation in occupied Kashmir and for convening an urgent meeting of the Contact Group on Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement also welcomed OIC stand on Kashmir. Terming the official statement issued by the OIC as an eye opener for India, he hoped that the solidarity expressed the by member state would not confine to mere statements but strong diplomatic efforts would be launched to persuade New Delhi to take steps to resolve the festering Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani while talking to a group of journalists who called on him in Islamabad also lauded the Organization of Islamic Conference’s continued support for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations. Altaf Wani who is also Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said that the OIC’s decision to call a meeting to discuss and debate the prevailing political and human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir speaks volumes about its concerns over the unacceptable situation in the held territory.

Meanwhile, leader of Islamic Political Party Azad Kashmir chapter, Mushtaq Hussain in a statement condemned the extrajudicial killings saying eliminating youth in fake encounters was a gross violation of international law and a humiliation of humanity. He criticized the silence of the United Nations Human Rights Commission and other such bodies over such reports emanating from occupied Kashmir.

