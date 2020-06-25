ASEAN coalition supports OIC communique on IOK

Kuala Lumpur, June 25 (KMS): The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has express full support to the communique of the recent OIC Contact Group Virtual Emergency meeting on the situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a letter to OIC, ASEAN coalition pointed out that the situation on the ground in Jammu Kashmir is dire and needs immediate attention to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri civilians.

It stated that since the August 2019 lockdown, there is no breathing space for the Kashmiris as the BJP Indian government has escalated its grip on the disputed territory moving towards a complete annexation.

The coalition said that the crime against humanity is been committed with impunity by the India occupation forces and the sufferings of the vulnerable Kashmiris are targeted with increasing suppression.

It also said that the OIC has not done enough to protect the lives of the Kashmiris. What the Kashmiris have been demanding is a legitimate right to self-determination.

The Asean coalition said that India’s preoccupation to annex Kashmir has overshadowed the pandemic crisis which India has not been able to cope.

“The crime and violation of the international law by India against Kashmiris can no longer be tolerated. The price of devastated families, destroyed homes, maimed victims are the result of the inaction of UN and OIC. OIC should not only continue to voice its concern on the Kashmir issue but should further galvanize enough international pressure to persist upon the world community to impact on India, politically and economically,” it added.

The coalition said that Kashmir cannot be seen as an India-Pakistan conflict as repeatedly lauded by India. The issue is an international geo-political issue impacting on regional stability.

“We, the Asian people, are calling OIC and UN for a more effective action to end the sufferings of the Kashmiris by using the international mechanism for a long lasting resolution for a disputed territory. India is using its military might in its decades of occupation on Kashmir and the BJP government is proceeding with legislative powers to pass imposing draconian rules and laws against the Kashmiris,” it addded.

The coalition called upon the OIC to take cognizance of the fact that India is applying the israel model on Kashmir. With more than 70 years of occupation, India imitates israel’s model to strangle Kashmiris through military operation, systemic apartheid rules, annexation, Hindu supremacy rule, socio economic deprivation and political oppression.

If OIC, it said is serious in pursuing a solution to the Kashmir issue then, there is no other option but to prevail on all OIC member states in unity to conditioned India to abode Kashmir.

“We call the OIC communique to be translated into action and ensure the ground situation in protecting the civilian lives of the Kashmiris be ensured and normalcy is established,” it stated.

The letter was signed by Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hanid President Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations ( MAPIM ) Coordinator ASEAN People’s Advocacy Group for Kashmir and endorsed by Datuk Seri Syekh Ahmad Awang, Chair of Alkuance of World Mosques in Defence of Al Aqsa, Datuk Wira Syekh Abdul Ghani Samsudin, Chair Secretary for the Ulama Assembly of Asia Fadhil Yusni, Deputy President Malaysia Kashmir Youth Movement. Jamal Abdul Nasir, President Justice and Development Association Cambodia. Masadah Sajadi, International Affairs SALIMAH Association of Malaysia. Agus Sudarmaji, President Al Aqsa Working Group Indonesia. Dr Wisoot binLateh, Chairman, Council for Humanitarian Networking of Syekhul Islam Office Thailand.

