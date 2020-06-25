China increases military presence in Ladakh

Beijing, June 25 (KMS): China has significantly increased its military presence in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and several other friction points in Eastern Ladakh.

Chinese military has also deployed a sizeable number of its troops in Galwan Valley, the site of the violent clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured, media reports said. The erection of a surveillance post by China in the area had triggered the clashes.

Besides Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley, the two armies are also locked in a standoff in Demchok, Gogra Hot Spring and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese army personnel made advancements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto border between the two countries. China has also increased the number of troops and weaponry in several other key sectors along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

The increase in military build-up by China along the LAC came amid bilateral diplomatic and military talks.

The two sides on Wednesday held diplomatic talks through video conference under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. In the meeting, both sides agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh as decided in a meeting of senior military commanders on June 6, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs claimed. The talks were held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

Earlier, senior military commanders of the two armies on Monday held a nearly 11-hour meeting.

In the midst of fast-paced developments, Indian Army chief, General M M Naravane, visited various forward areas in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday and reviewed the army’s operational preparedness.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

