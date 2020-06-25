Contrary to Modi’s statement, Ladakh status quo changed: Chidambaram

New Delhi, June 25 (KMS): Former Indian Finance Minister and senior Congress leader, P. Chidambaram, on Thursday once again slammed the BJP government over the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue, saying that contrary to prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s statement it is “undeniable” that the status quo in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has been changed by China.

P. Chidambaram in a series of tweets said, “Foreign Ministry and PLA (People’s Liberation Army) of China once again assert their claim to the entire Galwan Valley and demand that India should vacate the valley. Extraordinary demand.”

“Contrary to what the Prime Minister said, it is undeniable that the status quo was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020. People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante,” the Congress leader said.

Chidambaram was referring to Modi’s statement made on Friday during the all party meeting that “China did not occupy the Indian land”.

