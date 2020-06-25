Family seeks shifting of 2 siblings from Tihar Jail to IOK

Srinagar, June 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, family members of illegally detained Syed Shahid Yousuf and Syed Shakeel Ahmed, have urged the Indian authorities to shift their kin to the territory to save them from getting affected by the coronavirus.

The Indian authorities have implicated Syed Shahid Yousuf and Syed Shakeel Ahmed in false cases registered against them in the territory to suppress the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement.

The family members of the detainees in a statement issued in Srinagar said that they were deeply concerned about the health of their kin and other Kashmiris lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. They are at great risk of contracting COVID-19 inside the jail, they deplored.

They pointed out that there were reports that many jail officials had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

“At a time when the entire world has taken various measures to protect the jail inmates, the government of India must consider shifting our kin to Kashmir,” they said.

