India responsible for Ladakh clash: Chinese Defence Ministry

Beijing, June 25 (KMS): China has entirely put the onus of border clash between the Chinese and the Indian army personnel in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on India.

“Responsibility for the recent China, India border clash rests entirely on Indian side,” Chinese Defense Ministry responded to the Galwan Valley stand-off.

China also said that India should meet China halfway in easing the situation and contributing to the peace and stability along the border.

Twenty Indian troops including officers were killed and 76 others were injured during the violent clashes that took place in Galwan Valley on the night of June 15. Media reports said that the Chinese Army also kept 10 Indian soldiers including a Lt Colonel and two majors as prisoners, who were later released.

