IOK HC extends interim relief to Gowhar Geelani till July 24

Srinagar, June 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has extended the interim relief it had given to author and senior journalist, Gowhar Geelani, by directing police not to take coercive steps against him till July 24.

The directive was passed after counsel of Gowhar Geelani sought an adjournment of the matter on account that his client was unwell.

Earlier, the court on June 17 had directed police not to take coercive steps against the journalist in any matter.

He also submitted that the petitioner had strong merit to be acquitted in the case registered at cyber police station in Srinagar, and questioning of the order passed by the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, whereby the investigation of the case was transferred to Sadder police station.

The relief sought was objected by the authorities’ counsel, BA Dar, on the grounds that the matter was under investigation by police and the court could not interfere in the police investigation.

In another plea, Gowhar Geelani had also challenged the order passed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir whereby investigation of the case was transferred to Sadder police station.

