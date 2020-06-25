JKLF expresses grief over death of party leader in UK

Srinagar, June 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the UK-based senior party leader, Javed Iqbal Rasheed, who suddenly died of heart failure, the other day in the UK.

The JKLF leaders including acting Chairman, Abdul Hameet Butt, Professor Raja Zafar Khan, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Mushtaq Ajmal, Master Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, Saleem Haroon, Hafiz Muhammad Anwar Samavi, Khawaja Saifuddin, Raja Haqnawaz Khan, Khawaja Manzoor Ahmad Chashti, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Dr Tauqeer Gilani, Suhail Ahmad Kataria, Syed Tehseen Gilani, Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmad, Malak Shafeeq, Advocate Abdul Raheem Malik and all members of the Supreme council in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to him.

They said that his death had deprived the party of a sincere and devoted friend and his contribution for the party and liberation movement would be remembered forever.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

According to party spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, a high level delegation of the party led by central deputy secretary general Sajid Siddiqui reached the residence of the deceased leader in Jhelum in Pakistan to participate in his funeral.

