JKPPFM pays homage to Shaheed Ahmed Din on his anniversary

Islamabad, June 25 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) has paid rich tribute to Shaheed Ahmed Din alias Nisar Mir on his 22nd martyrdom anniversary.

The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Muhammad Imran, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the martyred Ahmed Din was part of the Kashmir liberation struggle in 1990 when a very few people were affiliated with the movement in Jammu. He said that Ahmed Din, who belonged to Saujian village of Poonch district, played an important role in strengthening the movement in Pir Panjal region.

The last time he met the Indian Army at Surankote in Pooch district on June 25, 1998. Fighting throughout the day during which some Indian soldiers were killed, Ahmed Din embraced the martyrdom, he added.

Qazi Muhammad Imran reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the UN to take cognizance of the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

He also condemned the India’s plan to allow opening of wine shops in occupied Kashmir saying that it was aimed at destroying the youth and culture of the territory.

He said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle despite using all nefarious tactics and the day was not away when the territory would be liberated from its illegal occupation.

