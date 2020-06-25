Nearly 17,000 COVID-19  cases in India in 24 hours, death toll nears 15,000

New Delhi, June 25 (KMS): India recorded as many as 16,922 new cases of novel coronavirus, taking the COVID-19 tally in the country to over 4.73 lakh on Thursday morning.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in India climbed to 14,894 after at least 418 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday morning.

As per the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 473,105.

Delhi has, meanwhile, surpassed Mumbai as the worst-hit city in the country. Of the four metropolitan cities, Delhi now has the highest number of cases. On Thursday, Delhi’s coronavirus tally rose to over 70,390.

India is the fourth worst-hit country by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

