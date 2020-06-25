Two more persons die of COVID-19 in IOK, toll reaches 91

Srinagar, June 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more COVID-19 patients died, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the territory to 91.

The fresh fatalities include a 75-year-old man from Srinagar and a 57-year-old man from Poonch.

Two days after his death and subsequent burial, the swab sample result of a 75-year-old man from Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar returned positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday, officials said. They said the septuagenarian was admitted to SMHS Hospital on Monday. His swab sample for COVID-19 was taken on same day. The patient died on Tuesday.

“The family had taken the body forcibly and buried it later,” they said.

The 57-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Poonch died at Government Medical College, Jammu, on Wednesday night, the officials said. He was admitted to the hospital on June 19 and was suffering from diabetes and acute renal failure, they said.

With these deaths, the number of COVID-19 related fatalities in occupied Kashmir has risen to 91. Of these, 79 people have died in Valley, 11 in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

