4 more Kashmiris including 8-year-old boy martyred

95,680 people subjected to torture in IOK since 2000

Srinagar, June 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiris including an 8-year-old boy in Pulwama and Islamabad districts, today. These killings raised the number of slain Kashmiris in the territory to six since yesterday.

The troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district. Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the area. The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet service in the area. An 8-year-old child, Nihaan Butt, was martyred when Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after the killing of a soldier in an attack on a camp of Indian Central Reserve Police Force near Padshahi Bagh in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. The troops had killed two youth during a military operation in Hardshiva area of Sopore town, yesterday. The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Pairwan-e-Wilayat in their statements strongly denouncing the killing of the child termed it as the worst display of state terrorism.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that no one in the world can deny the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the historical background of Jammu and Kashmir, the UN resolutions on Kashmir, the commitments made by the Indian leaders to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination and talks held on the issue were testimonies to the disputed nature of the territory. He said that various illegal actions of the Modi government on and after 5th August, last year, were a clear violation of the UN resolutions and international law. He appealed to the UN, the OIC and international human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, today, said that India was using physical, mental and psychological torture at a large scale as a tool to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing freedom from its subjugation. It revealed that Indian troops and police personnel had subjected 95,680 Kashmiris including men, women and children to various forms of torture from 2000 till date.

The fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi has stepped up its efforts to change the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority. In the fresh assault on the demographic composition of the occupied territory, the authorities have started issuing domicile certificates to the Indian citizens putting up in the territory. As per media reports as many as 25,000 people, including a senior officer of Indian Administrative Service, have been granted domicile certificates during the last few days.

On the other hand, the Information Secretary of APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, in a statement in Islamabad on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture said that India was using torture as an instrument to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

In the US, Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden, according to the policy paper posted recently on his campaign website wants India to take necessary steps to restore rights of people of occupied Kashmir. Joe Biden also expressed concern over the anti-minority, particularly anti-Muslim laws, recently introduced in India by the Modi regime.

