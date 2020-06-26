Behl expresses concern over deteriorating HR situation in IOK

Srinagar, June 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the territory.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, in a statement issued in Srinagar on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, today, said that India signed the Convention against Torture (CAT) in 1997, but did not ratify it till date mainly because it would lose the cover for its military personnel engaged in brutal repression in the territory.

He maintained that the black laws had given unbridled powers to the Indian forces’ personnel who had made Kashmir a hunting ground. These trigger-happy forces are engaged in serious human rights violations including torture, he pointed out.

He further said that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in two reports submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council had asked India to bring its laws functional in occupied Kashmir in uniformity with international standards but New Delhi ignored the advice of the High Commissioner.

Devinder Singh said India uses torture in occupied Kashmir as a tool to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmir. He paid tributes to the victims of torture in the ongoing struggle against India’s illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He demanded of the international community to come to the rescue of the Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions and endorsed by India in its commitments to the people of Kashmir, Pakistan and international community. The world community should not allow India to backtrack from its commitments, he maintained. KMS—3A

