CRPF man killed in Bijbehara attack

4 -year-old boy martyred in troops’ firing

Srinagar, June 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an attack in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district, today.

Unknown gunmen attacked 90 battalion of CRPF near Padshahi Bagh in Bijbehara area of the district. As a result, one CRPF man identified as Shymal Kumar suffered critical injuries. He was removed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the attack, the CRPF troops resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting in the killing of a 4-year-old child, Nihaan Butt.

Later, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

