Emergency virtual meeting of OIC Contact Group held on worsening situation in IOK

Islamabad, June 26 (KMS): The Foreign Office has said an emergency virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held on Pakistan’s call focusing the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Contact Group in its unanimous Communiqué reaffirmed its support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

FO spokesperson said the group rejected the Indian attampts to change the demographic structure of Indian held Kashmir.

She said OIC Contact Group also demanded to halt its human rights violations, stop indiscriminate use of force.

She said the group also asked India to provide unhindered access to the OIC, IPHRC and UN Fact Finding Missions, and international media to investigate into human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

