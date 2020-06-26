India using torture to suppress liberation movement: Sheikh Mateen

Islamabad, June 26 (KMS): The Information Secretary of APHC AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen has said that India is using torture as an instrument to suppress the ongoing liberation movement in occupied Kashmir but will never succeed in its sinister designs.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen in a statement issued in Islamabad on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, today, said that the Indian Army had established several torture centres in the occupied territory where innocent Kashmiris were subjected to brutal methods.

He demanded of the United Nations and the international human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Jamaat-i-Islami chief, Syed Munawar Hassan and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

