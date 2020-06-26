Indian SC seeks IOK admin’s reply in Mian Qayoom case

New Delhi, June 26 (KMS): The Indian Supreme Court, today, issued notice to the administration of occupied Kashmir on a plea filed by illegally detained High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging his continued detention under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), since August, last year.

Indian police had arrested Mian Abdul Qayoom after Modi government revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 and placed the territory under military siege. He was booked under PSA, and shifted to Agra central jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was later moved to New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail after he suffered a severe heart attack in Agra prison.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai issued notice to the administration of the territory and sought its reply by first week of the reopening of the Indian Supreme Court.

Senior advocate, Dushyant Dave and advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Mian Qayoom, said that they had challenged the order of the high Court which had upheld his illegal detention under the PSA.

The bench also passed an interim order for providing some daily essentials to him at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

