Killing of a child by Indian troops in IOK condemned

Srinagar, June 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Pairwan-e-Wilayat have strongly condemned the killing of a child by Indian troops in Bijbehera area of Islamabad district, today.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of the child as the worst dsiaplsy of state terrorism.

He advised the high-ranking politicians and military generals of India to read writing on the wall as Kashmiris have rejected India and will never accept its slavery.

The Pairwan-e-Wilayat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris under the guise of cordon and search operations (CASOs). He denounced the brutal killing of a child by Indian troops in south Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmir dispute was an undeniable fact and could not be resolved through use of force. He added that the dispute could be resolved through meaningful and result-oriented tripartite talks involving Pakistan, india and the genuine Kashmiri leadership.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad castigated Indian forces for ruthlessly gunning down an 8-year-old child, Nihaan Butt, in Bijbahara and three youth in Pulwama, today. He expressed anger and anguish on the intensified military terrorism in the occupied Kashmir and urged the UN Human Rights Council to take note of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

