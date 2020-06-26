Modi’s fresh assault on demography of IOK

Domicile certificates being issued to non-Kashmiris

Jammu, June 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi has stepped up its efforts to change the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority.

In the fresh assault on the demographic composition of the occupied territory, the occupation authorities has started issuing domicile certificates to the Indian citizens putting up in Doda district of Jammu region.

A camp has been set up in Doda by the district administration to issue domicile certificates to the non-residents.

“We’d received directives to provide certificates in two stages. We called a meeting of all field staffs and drafted a schedule. We are giving certificate to students in the first step. The staff has been working for three days. We want to cover the maximum number of students,” said Shabbir Malik, Tehsildar of Doda.

On the other hand, media reports on Friday said as many as 25,000 people, including a senior officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), have been granted domicile certificates in occupied Kashmir. The certificate allows non-locals to buy land, get education and jobs in occupied Kashmir which prior to this were reserved only for the permanent residents of the territory.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar is among those who have been given the certificate. “This is to certify that Shri Navin K. Choudhary son of Shri Deokant Choudhary resident of at present Gandhi Nagar Jammu is a domicile of UT of J&K,” reads the certificate issued by Tehsildar Bahu Rohit Sharma. A picture of the certificate went viral on social media on Friday.

As per the media reports, the authorities have received 33,157 applications for domicile certificates in occupied Kashmir of which over 25,000 people have been granted the citizenship certificate. Srinagar is the only district which has received 65 applications for domicile certificates but not a single one has been issued so far.

Interestingly, nearly 32000 applications have been received in 10 districts of Jammu alone, while as Kashmir has received 720 applications, reports added.

