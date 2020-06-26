No one can deny disputed nature of Kashmir: APHC

Srinagar, June 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that no one in the world can deny the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that historical background of Jammu and Kashmir, UN resolutions on Kashmir, commitments made by the Indian leaders to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination and talks held on the issue were testimonies to this disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that on August 05, 2019, the BJP government undermined the disputed status of Kashmir but repealing its special status and dividing it into two union territories. He said that all the steps being taken by the Modi government in occupied Kashmir were a clear violation of the UN resolutions, adding that India was taking all these illegal steps solely on the basis of its military might.

The spokesman said that after removing the constitutional guarantee granted to Kashmir under the Indian constitution, Modi regime introduced a new domicile law to given Kashmir citizenship to millions of Indians living illegally in the territory. Its purpose is to turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority, he added.

He deplored that India had forgotten the promises made by its leadership regarding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and passed a resolution in the Indian parliament against the disputed status of Kashmir and declared it an integral part of India in 1996.

The spokesman said that India continued to take steps to make Kashmir its colony through military might. He pointed out that the creation of so-called union territories and settling non-Kashmiris by enacting a new domicile law for Kashmir were aimed at converting the vast majority of Muslims in Kashmir into a minority. The extremist government of India is continuing a massive genocidal campaign in occupied Kashmir with all its might to eliminate the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The spokesman called upon the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory and fulfill their responsibilities regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

