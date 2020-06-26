PLA can open fresh front in DBO, depsang sectors: report

New Delhi, June 26 (KMS): Chinese mobilisation in parts of eastern Ladakh indicates that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could open a fresh front in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Depsang Sectors, says an Indian media report.

India Today reported that data has confirmed Chinese mobilisation east of DBO. Camps and vehicles were spotted near the Chinese base in June. The said Chinese base was erected prior to 2016 but new camps and vehicle tracks in the region were seen only this month in satellite images and the same was confirmed by tracking movement on the ground.

The report said that India had mobilized in Depsang in late-May, expecting Chinese movement in this sector.

Depsang was the area where the PLA had made advancements in 2013.

Like this: Like Loading...