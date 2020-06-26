UK PM terms China-India standoff very serious

London, June 26 (KMS): British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has urged India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as a very serious and worrying situation, which the UK is closely monitoring.

The official statement of Johnson came during his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.

He said this while responding to Conservative Party MP, Flick Drummond, on the implications for British interests of a dispute between a “Commonwealth member (India), on the one side, and a state that challenges our notion of democracy on the other”. He said, “Perhaps the best thing I can say… is that we are encouraging both parties to engage in dialogue on the issues on the border and sort it out between them.”

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel even made advancements in the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border, in several areas including Pangong Tso.

