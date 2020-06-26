US presidential nominee seeks restoration of IOK people’s rights

Washington, June 26 (KMS): Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden, wants India to take necessary steps to restore rights of Kashmiris.

Joe Biden has also expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

“These measures are inconsistent with the country’s long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy”, according to the policy paper – Joe Biden’s agenda for Muslim American community, posted recently on his campaign website.

Observing that Biden understands the pain Muslim-Americans feel towards what is happening in Muslim-majority countries and countries with significant Muslim populations, the policy paper clubbed together Kashmir and Assam with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in western China and discrimination and atrocities against Burma’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore rights of all the people of Kashmir. Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the Internet, weakens democracy, said the policy paper on Muslim Americans.

Joe Biden has been disappointed by the measures that the government of India has taken with the implementation and aftermath of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act into law, it said.

