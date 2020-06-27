45-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in IOK, toll reaches 93

Srinagar, June 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, COVID-19 claimed life of a woman, taking the total number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 93.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 45-year-old woman from Khanabal area of south Kashmir’s Islamabad town died at a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, told media men that the woman, a resident of Batengoo Khanabal, was hypertensive, diabetic with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and was also suffering from severe dysphagia (swallowing difficulties). She died today, he said.

“She was in the medical emergency and was shifted to infection disease block after testing positive,” he said, adding, “Her sample was taken on June 25 and tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday”.

So far, 93 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in occupied Kashmir out of which 81 were from the Kashmir valley, 11 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

