Family demands shifting of Shahid-Ul-Islam from Tihar to IOK jail

Srinagar, June 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of illegally detained ailing Hurriyat leader, Shahid-ul-lslam, has urged the Indian authorities to shift him from New Delhi’s Tihar jail to the Kashmir Valley to save him from getting affected with the coronavirus.

The family members of the detained leader in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shahid-ul-lslam was diabetic and had not been feeling well at Tihar jail. They said that spread of COVID-19 inside the prison had made his life even vulnerable to the deadly infection as several inmates were infected with the virus.

“We have learnt from reliable quarters that one inmate at Tihar has already died of coronavirus,” the family members said.

“On one side, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to visit him for months and on the other, he has not been feeling well. It’s a known fact that diabetics are at higher risk of getting infected, so on humanitarian grounds, the authorities should shift him to Kashmir at least,” the family demanded.

“Due to his innocence, he should have been released from prison. But if immediate release is not possible, he may kindly be shifted to Kashmir for the sake of humanity as his health is deteriorating and he may lose his life to COVID-19 at Tihar,” the family maintained.

