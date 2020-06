Srinagar, June 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army vehicle crushed a 12-year-old boy to death in Kupwara district.

The boy, Farhan Ahmad Sher Gojri, was critically injured after the Indian Army vehicle ran over him in Shadipora, Kigam area of the district. The boy was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

