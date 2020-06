Jammu, June 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a massive cordon and search operation in Poonch district of Jammu region.

The troops cordoned off several villages in Saujiyan and Loran areas of the district and launched searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand, the troops launched a similar operation in Sumbal area of Bandipora district after unidentified gunmen fired upon a naka party of Indian forces.

Like this: Like Loading...