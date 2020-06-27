IOK people urged to boycott non-locals

Srinagar, June 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the residents of occupied Kashmir have been urged through a social media campaign that all village/mohalla/town committees of the territory should come together and make sure that not a single non-local lives in their areas.

The campaigners have said that the committees should ask all non-Kashmiris to vacate and leave Kashmir, adding that each and every local committee must do its part.

They said that all of the committees should give clear instructions to people that anyone who tried to give space to non-locals and anyone who tried to sell land to any non-Kashmiri would be socially boycotted and evicted from the area.

The campaigners maintained that the committees should also make it clear that any tehsildar or any administrator, found to have given domicile to any non-Kashmiri would also be socially boycotted. The social boycott against these people should be very strict, they stressed.

They said that the non-locals shouldn’t be allowed to enter the village/mohalla/town and no one should speak to them or their families or do any kind of work with them. “We should think of other efficient measures as well to stop India from changing the demographics of Kashmir,” they added.

The social media campaigners said, it’s most important for all Kashmiris to come together at this very important stage and collectively fight against settler-colonialism. “It’s now or never. It’s do or die. All of us have to join hands and fight now,” they maintained.

