KCEU Chairman condemns killing of child by Indian troops in IOK

Brussels, June 27 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned the brutal killing of a kid by Indian troops in Bijbehera area of Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said that according to the international laws, children, women and old people were protected in any war but India did not care of international rules for human rights. “Killing of the Kashmiri minor in Bijbehera area of occupied Kashmir is the worst form of state terrorism,” he added.

He further said, India is using all kinds of brutal acts to press the people of Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Ali Raza Syed said that the Indian forces were also involved in crimes against humanity including committing extra-judicial killing of the Kashmiris under the draconian laws implemented in occupied Kashmir and now they are doing such practice under the garb of coronavirus.

“Kashmir dispute is concerning fate of people of Jammu and Kashmir but India wants to oppress their right to self-determination promised by New Delhi itself,” he emphasized.

He said, occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the largest garrison of the world where more than 800,000 Indian troops are deployed to subjugate the people of this disputed region.

International bodies including UN should stop genocide of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and demilitarize all of the regions of Kashmir, Ali Raza Syed urged.

He also called upon the international community to play its role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...