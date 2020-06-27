Media policy-2020 an atrocious assault on press in IOK: DFP

Srinagar, June 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that the new Media Policy-2020 is an atrocious assault on the press freedom in the territory.

A DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the new policy as yet another attack on journalists and the freedom of press in the territory. He said that the media policy was a crafty move on the part of the occupation authorities and a malicious attempt to bring down the free-media and journalists, who played a crucial role in exposing Indian brutalities and bringing Kashmir into international limelight despite suffocating military siege and communication blockade imposed by the Indian government on 5th August 2019.

He urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities. He said that after wreaking havoc on the lives of people, the government of India was hell bent on silencing the media to ensure a graveyard silence in the territory. The urged the world community to impress upon India to revoke the new policy to allow the media in Kashmir work freely.

Meanwhile, the DFP Acting Chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement in Islamabad urged the world human rights organizations to take notice of India’s naked aggression against unarmed civilians in occupied Kashmir. He took strong exception to Indian authorities’ move to allow opening of liquor shops in the territory and said that the valiant people of Kashmir would never allow any such thing to happen. Kashmiris, he said, have a history of foiling India’s nefarious designs aimed at destroying Kashmiris’ social and cultural ethos.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar also appreciated the communiqué of the OIC’s Contact Group on Kashmir wherein it renewed its commitment for a peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute. Terming it as a positive development, Saghar said that the OIC had always maintained a pragmatic stance on the Kashmir dispute and played a significant role in highlighting the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir. He also thanked the government of Pakistan for galvanizing international support for addressing the Kashmir dispute.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the OIC Secretary General, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, highlighted the plight of Kashmiri prisoners and sought their help in the release of these detainees. He said that Delhi’s Tihar jail is one of the highly congested prisons and a majority of high profile Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders including DFP Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah and Main Abdul Qayoom lodged there were at the risk of contracting coronavirus.

