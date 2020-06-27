Modi’s hands stained with blood of Muslims in India: PM

Muzaffarabad, June 27 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has Indian extremist government of Narendra Modi has intensified its atrocities on people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said use of pallet guns, abduction of youth, mass graves and other heinous crimes are increasing.

While speaking at an event here in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said the torture and other atrocities on innocent people of Occupied Kashmir are being perpetrated in a systematic way.

He said the hands of Narendra Modi are stained with the blood of Muslims in India. He said current government is following the ideology of RSS that was founded after inspiring from the violent and racist ideology of Nazism.

The Prime Minister expressed fear of genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by extremist government of India. Imran Khan said the Hindutva mentality of Indian government considers minorities as low class and inferior people.

This thinking will ultimately lead to destruction of India. The Prime Minister said he as ambassador of Kashmir has been highlighting the plight of Kashmiris at all international forums.

He said during his meetings with various heads of state and governments, he effectively raised the issue of the dangers posed by current Indian regime.

Imran Khan said this year the 5th August will be marked in a befitting manner with the determination that India will not be allowed to succeed in its designs.

Imran Khan called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi a “psychopath” and “a product of the RSS”. Referring to the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020, Imran Khan said the RSS’ Hindu extremist Modi government had done injustices in Kashmir.

“Modi murdered Muslims in Gujarat, pushed them out of their homes, and had women raped,” he said. “Modi is not a normal man; he’s a psychopath and a product of the RSS. His party is a product of the RSS and those belonging to the RSS consider Hitler’s Nazi Party a role model. What’s being done to the Muslims (in India) was done to Jews by Hitler,” said the PM.

“They are heading towards genocide in Kashmir,” the prime minister warned, adding that such tyrants were actually cowards.

He said violence was ongoing in Kashmir earlier as well but under the Modi government, children had lost their eyes due to the Indian army’s use of pellet guns, thousands — including 10- and 11-year-old kids — were taken to jails, and mass graves were discovered.

The premier said an 800,000-strong army was committing atrocities on some eight million people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in a planned and coordinated manner “I had promised to become the ambassador of Kashmir. I told the world about the RSS and its violence,” he said.

Imran Khan said India was using power to scare and harass the inhabitants of IOK and spreading fear and terror in an attempt to intimidate them. “The Kashmir movement rose again due to their (Indian army’s) aggression and violence. India cannot frighten the Kashmiris,” the prime minister said, praying for their strength and patience.

“No power can deter the Kashmiris’ passion and resilience. I will bring to the whole world’s attention the conditions in Occupied Kashmir,” he said.

The premier said he had apprised the head of every country he met of the issue of Occupied Kashmir and would continue telling the world about it.

“I told heads of state about the RSS’ dangerous mindset, of how these extremists believe that people of other faiths are not their equals, that they are a special creation of God, like Hitler spoke of the Aryan ‘master race’, and that others are second-class citizens.

“They do that with the Christians in India too but they mainly do it to the Muslims. In the end, they will also go for the Sikh community and other lower castes,” he said, terming it “the Brahmin thinking”, which considered lower castes as untouchables.

“We raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations when it was the focus of international media,” the premier said.

PM Imran also underscored that his government would make proper arrangements ahead of August 05 to commemorate the horror and abuse Kashmiris have faced since a year when the Modi-led Indian government scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s special status.

“All Pakistanis and Kashmiris — anywhere in the world — will participate in this movement of the world as well as in Pakistan and we will all continue reminding the world of what’s happening in Kashmir,” he said.

The prime minister also spoke of Muslims being targeted in India, saying “Modi’s thinking is the destruction” of that country and that the smart and educated people there had started to realise their PM was taking the nation towards devastation.

Earlier, in tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOK, where women, men and children had faced pellet guns, sexual assault and electrocution, physical and mental torture.

The prime minister said these atrocities by Indian occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva supremacist occupation Modi govt were well documented by UN, human rights organisations and international media.

“Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture,” he tweeted.

