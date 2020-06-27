Shabbir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar jail

New Delhi, June 27 (KMS): Illegally detained senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has moved a Delhi court seeking a separate cell in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

In an application, advocate Qausar Khan submitted that Shabbir Ahmed Shah is suffering from various ailments that puts him in danger in case he contracts the coronavirus.

The application filed on behalf of the senior APHC leader said that looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the jail and the health condition of Shabbir Ahmed Shah, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell, it pleaded.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah remains lodged in Tihar jail following his arrest in July 2017 in false cases registered against him.

