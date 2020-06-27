US presidential nominee’s Kashmir remarks hailed

Islamabad, June 27 (KMS): The AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has hailed the statement of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President of the US, Joe Biden, that he wants India to take necessary steps to restore the Kashmiris’ rights.

The Convener of the AJK chapter of the Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, addressing a meeting in Islamabad said that the world powers should take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He denounced the continued illegal house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq since August 05, 2019.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and other Kashmiri detainees lodged in different Indian jails where the coronavirus has widely spread.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi urged the United Nations, European Union, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and peace and freedom-loving democratic countries to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and fulfill their responsibilities regarding settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ajaz Rehmani on the occasion said that the Indian forces during cordon and search operations were committing heinous crimes and thereby human rights abuses were increasing in occupied Kashmir day by day.

The forum leaders said that all the brutal acts and anti-Kashmir laws including new domicile law and steps being taken by the Indian BJP-RSS government in the occupied territory were a clear violation of the UN resolutions. The purpose of new domicile law is to turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority, they added.

Zahid Safi and Mian Muzaffar also attended the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...