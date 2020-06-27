World refuses to buy India’s false narrative on Kashmir: Shibli Faraz

Islamabad, June 27 (KMS): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that due to the diplomatic offensive of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and exposure of Indian crimes in Occupied Kashmir by the international media, the world community has refused to buy Indian narrative on the Kashmir issue.

Shibli was speaking at a seminar marking the ‘International Day in Support of Victims of Torture’ organized by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here titled ‘Humans without Human Rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.’

He said that India was using state terrorism to muzzle the voice of the people of Kashmir who were struggling for their internationally recognized and justified right to self-determination.

He said that International Human Rights Commission has exposed Indian atrocities in its reports and United Nations Security Council has met over Kashmir thrice after August 5 last year and reiterated that Kashmir issue would be resolved under the UN Charter in light of its resolutions.

Shibli said that India has taken belligerent posture towards Pakistan and committed countless violations of ceasefire at Line of Control to divert world’s attention from the gross human rights abuses being committed by its forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that on February 26 last year it committed naked and unprovoked aggression against Pakistan in Balakot and the next day its two planes were downed by Pakistan Air Force and one of the pilots Abhinandan was arrested.

Even in such a charged atmosphere, Pakistan showed great restraint and once again proved its credentials as peace loving state but India was still not willing to abandon its aggressive posture.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already warned the world about the repercussions of the coming to power of hard-line party having RSS mindset and following Hindutva ideology.

The minister said that the United Nations and the world community should realize that Kashmir dispute could become a flashpoint and could destabilise the entire region.

He said that Islamabad was always ready to resolve all its outstanding disputes including Kashmir with New Delhi through peaceful means of dialogue in light of United Nations resolutions.

He expressed the resolve that Pakistan would continue moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmir cause till realization of the goal of freedom.

He said that at a time when the international community was focusing on fighting coronavirus, the sinister Indian government was taking advantage of the situation to crush the Kashmiris with full might.

He said that Indian occupation Forces enjoying immunity under Kashmir specific Armed Forced Special Powers Act, had been involved in genocide of Kashmiri people since past four decades and almost 100,000 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, out of which over 7,000 were killed during custody.

Shibli said since 1990 over 160,000 civilians had been arrested and over 110,000 buildings including houses and shops were either burned or destroyed.

He said that due to Indian armed forced crimes against humanity almost ten thousand Kashmiri women were widowed and over 107,000 children orphaned.

Since August last year, the minister said, when hard-line Indian government unilaterally repealed the Article 370 and 35-A, Kashmiris have been facing Indian lock down deprived of medicines and edibles and after the outbreak of coronavirus their situation was miserable.

Appreciating the role of Mishal Malik, the wife of imprisoned Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, he said that she was a role model for Kashmiri youth due to her struggle.

He also lauded the role of All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership who have suffered great hardships including arrest and torture but they did not budge from the stance of right to self-determination.

He also appreciated the role of Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in highlighting the Kashmir issue at all forums in his present capacity as well as former senior diplomat.

