Charge-sheet filed against over dozen youth in Kishtwar

Jammu, June 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police filed charge-sheet against over a dozen people including prominent liberation leader Jahangir Saroori in Kishtwar district.

The charge-sheet was filed in the court of 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge TADA/POTA in Jammu in a false case registered at Dachan police station early this year.

Saroori, Mudassar Hussain and Riaz Ahmad were named in the charge-sheet as militants, while 10 others were charged with supporting the ongoing freedom movement.

Saroori is the prominent resistance leader in Kishtwar, who is active over the past over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Indian troops along with paramilitary forces, Special Operation Group and VDCs continued their cordon and search operations in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and other several Muslim areas of the Jammu region.

