Dr Jitendra Singh gets domicile certificate from Doda

Jammu, June 28 (KMS): Indian Minister of State in Prime Minister Office and Member of Parliament, Dr Jitendra has received his online domicile certificate from Doda, occupied Kashmir.

The minister applied for the domicile certificate through an online application, which was quickly approved and the Tehsildar of Doda issued him the certificate.

In his application, Dr Jitendra Singh sought domicile certificate from Tehsil and District Doda of Jammu region.

It is worth mentioning here that one has to fulfill nominal conditions to get the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir, and the objective is to drastically change the demography of the disputed territory before a plebiscite to ascertain its political future as promised by the United Nations Security Council.

Like this: Like Loading...